Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,860,000 after buying an additional 165,060 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,392,000 after buying an additional 163,571 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

