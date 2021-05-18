TCW Group Inc. Has $15.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,012,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 125,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after buying an additional 77,244 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 183,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.47.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

