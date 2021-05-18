TCW Group Inc. Sells 93,601 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,418 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 93,601 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $26,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $302,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after buying an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

