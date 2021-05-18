e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock Position Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.60% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $4,310,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $2,314,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 154.06 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $365,367.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,374.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

