Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 977.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 610,956 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 261,462 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 173,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 170,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 158,169 shares in the last quarter.

DFAU opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.23. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $30.04.

