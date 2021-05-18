Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after buying an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,900,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

