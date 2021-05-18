Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

IBUY stock opened at $112.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.78 and a 200-day moving average of $122.05. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.10 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00.

