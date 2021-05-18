Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Comcast by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 65,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 623,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

