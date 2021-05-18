Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $44.84 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 11,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $216.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

