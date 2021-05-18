Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $51,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after buying an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $156.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.96.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

