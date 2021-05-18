Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $239.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $210.00 to $239.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSI. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.54.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $200.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.04. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 693.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

