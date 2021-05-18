Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on May 28th

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Brigham Minerals has a payout ratio of 162.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 261.2%.

MNRL stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -948.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

