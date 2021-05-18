Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of WPM opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

