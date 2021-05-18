Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.
Shares of WPM opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
