Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth about $75,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Endava by 29.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 554,674 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Endava by 66.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 67.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 343,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 300.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $94.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

