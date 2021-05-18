FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

