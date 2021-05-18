JNBA Financial Advisors Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 69.6% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $562,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,476 shares of company stock valued at $437,631,187 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,297.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

