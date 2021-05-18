Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,476 shares of company stock worth $437,631,187. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,297.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,203.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

