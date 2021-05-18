SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SIGA opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.53. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

