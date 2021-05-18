Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSE:ETO opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.