Unilever PLC (ULVR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 37.10 on June 10th

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,304.42 ($56.24) on Tuesday. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market cap of £113.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,157.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,236.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULVR shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,517.27 ($59.02).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

