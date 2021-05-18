Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.