Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON WTAN opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.49. Witan Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 163.20 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.17). The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23.
Witan Investment Trust Company Profile
