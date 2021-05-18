Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON WTAN opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.49. Witan Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 163.20 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.17). The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.