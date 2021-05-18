BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $58.14 million and $11,476.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00089110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.96 or 0.01445562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00117897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00063495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.