Veil (VEIL) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Veil has a market cap of $4.60 million and $10,671.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,636.11 or 1.00111408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.48 or 0.01547594 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.17 or 0.00693569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.83 or 0.00403264 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00190034 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

