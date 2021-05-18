Honest 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $47,187.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Honest has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.71 million and $47,187.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00089704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.39 or 0.00422035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.50 or 0.00229232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.87 or 0.01300566 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044699 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

