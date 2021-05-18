SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $5.84 on Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. SEEN has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $18,722.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $5.84 or 0.00012806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00089110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $658.96 or 0.01445562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00117897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00063495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

