CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%.

CVM opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.09. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $40.91.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

