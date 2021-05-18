Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires Shares of 38,272 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $259.38 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

