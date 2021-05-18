Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $10.56 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 131.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,830 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of Varonis Systems worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $3,336,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.