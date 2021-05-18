REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.28

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 113.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. REPO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $128,048.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00090137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.63 or 0.00432047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00229583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.58 or 0.01313136 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044065 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REPOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.