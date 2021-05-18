adbank (ADB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126,562.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, adbank has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. adbank has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $126,562.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $654.72 or 0.01445946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00063836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00117926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,071,290 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

