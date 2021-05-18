Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,484,116. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

