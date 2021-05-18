Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $382.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $268.34 and a 52 week high of $388.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.