Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18.20

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 791 ($10.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 782.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 711.83. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 827 ($10.80).

In other news, insider Paul Hayes bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

A number of analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 775.80 ($10.14).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

