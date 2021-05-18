Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18.20

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 791 ($10.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 782.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 711.83. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 827 ($10.80).
In other news, insider Paul Hayes bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.
