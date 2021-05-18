Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.