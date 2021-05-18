Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
