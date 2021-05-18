SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Position Lowered by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,722 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,043,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 228,058 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 645,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $7,417,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYW opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

