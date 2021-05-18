Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

Shares of GD opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

