Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

