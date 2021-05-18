Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $653,000 in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,261,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000.

SVAL stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32.

See Also: What is a bull market?



