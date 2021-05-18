Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,257.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,968.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

