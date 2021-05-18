Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $735,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total transaction of $5,772,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,433 shares of company stock worth $69,032,731. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $188.53 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.35 and a 200 day moving average of $194.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.52.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

