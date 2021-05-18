Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $123,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $288.50 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.28 and a 200 day moving average of $277.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,923.21 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

