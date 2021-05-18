JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPM stock opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $164.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.