4,368 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

