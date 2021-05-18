Open Governance Token Price Tops $1.14 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $1.23 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $654.72 or 0.01445946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00063836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00117926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

