Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of FPLPY opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.23.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.