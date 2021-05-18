Exeedme Market Capitalization Reaches $24.29 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $24.29 million and $695,917.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00090137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.63 or 0.00432047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00229583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $594.58 or 0.01313136 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,394,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

