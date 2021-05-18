Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVVIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Aviva has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

