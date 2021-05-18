Maple (MPL) Price Hits $19.69 on Major Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Maple has a total market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $188,791.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be bought for $19.69 or 0.00043476 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.72 or 0.01445946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00063836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00117926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

