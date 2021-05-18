RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $1.9081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.48%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

